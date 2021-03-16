PBR Velocity Tour Event At WesBanco Arena Rescheduled

PUEBLO, Colo. (March 16, 2021) – Due to current capacity restrictions, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour’s Neighborhood Ford Store Challenge event in Wheeling, West Virginia, on March 26-27 at WesBanco Arena has been rescheduled for October 8-9.

PBR encourages fans to hold onto their tickets, which will be honored for the rescheduled event.

Any refunds will be issued from the original point of purchase.

We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, competitors, partners and staff as we continue our best efforts to bring PBR back to Wheeling.