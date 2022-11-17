A Philadelphia man was charged today with having a large amount of methamphetamine near Wheeling University, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

James R. Stewart, 36, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location.” It is alleged that Stewart had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near the university in November 2022 in Ohio County.

Stewart faces at least five years and up to 80 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history