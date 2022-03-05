OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

The warm weather had every one out and about today!

We stopped up at Schenk Lake and the golf courses at Oglebay to see who was enjoying the higher temps.

Families were at the playground, others were out walking on the trails…some even had their dogs out!

And last, but certainly not, least the golfers were out!

General Manager of Golf Operations, Danny Ackerman said they had a pretty decent turn out on the courses.

“We have over 200 golfers here today on the Jones and the Palmer and yes when you come out of a winter where we’ve had some exceedingly cold temperatures, when it’s 55 and 65 it feels really warm.” Danny Ackerman – General Manager of Golf Operations

Oglebay also has a valley plus program for all three golf courses.



If you’d like to check it out you can call 304-243-4050 or check out their website!