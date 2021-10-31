Perfect weather for trick-or-treating in Woodsdale

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Flashing lights, spooky faces, and above all—bags full of candy.

That was the trick-or-treat experience tonight in Woodsdale, where kids of all ages packed the sidewalks to celebrate the last night of October.

The costumes were creative, with aliens, skeletons and hockey players walking side by side, lit only by the orange porch lights.

What threatened to be a rainy and chilly night ended up being pretty close to fall perfection.

Happy Halloween everyone—and enjoy those tootsie rolls.