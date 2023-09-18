Get ready for a sweet sensation as the Ohio County Family Support Center presents a life-size version of the beloved childhood board game, Candy Land.

Taking place on September 23, 2023, from 4- 6 PM at Wheeling YMCA, this immersive event brings the 2D world of candy to life.

Families step into a custom-made sugary wonderland, becoming living game pieces as they journey through the Gumdrop Mountains, Lollipop Woods, and other iconic Candy Land locations.

This event is one of many free family events offered by the Ohio County Family Support Center. “An integral part of our mission is to strengthen families and build lasting connections within our community,” says Lisa Sasso, the center’s Director “Life-Size Candy Land is an embodiment of that mission—an opportunity where families can bond, have fun, and create wonderful memories together.”

To learn more about the events, programs, and services offered by the Ohio County

Family Support Center, stay connected by following updates on their website and Facebook page