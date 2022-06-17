WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the feeling of waking up on Christmas and unwrapping that brand new play set…recreated in the middle of summer.

Buyers and sellers of Marx brand toys hit the Kruger St. Toy and Train Museum to add to their own collection, or help complete someone else’s.

Plastic cowboys and horses lined the dozens of tables, while the pristine 1960s-era boxes rekindled the magic of going to the toy store.

The collectibles have increased in value over the years, but the museum says it’s something much deeper that draws these collectors.

Nostalgia. I mean, Marx was only until 1980, and it was actually produced in this area down in Glen Dale…They remember it from their childhood and they’re like, ‘oh, I want to keep that.’ Becky Gerlak, IT Manager, Kruger St. Toy and Train Museum

The show isn’t just about reminiscing…it’s also educational.

An expert held a demonstration of Marx trains today, and tomorrow there will be a show-and-tell for the playthings of the past.

The Marx Toy and Train Show runs until 4 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 144 Kruger St. in Wheeling.