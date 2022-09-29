WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island.

Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home.

When officers arrived, they found a female deceased inside the residence.

A male suspect was detained nearby as officers were responding. He is currently in police custody.

Detectives remained at the residence processing the crime scene and collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 7NEWS for updates.