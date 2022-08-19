WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police presented new information on Thursday’s double fatal crash at a press conference Friday morning.

Lt. Josh Sanders is part of the investigation and identified the victims as a man and woman.

He says they were both middle-aged; however their names are not being released at this time.

Witnesses at the scene of 16th and Main Streets say they were driving at very high speeds, before colliding with a metal pole.

The accident also damaged the Main Street stone bridge.

What we didn’t have was any kind of steering or braking marks. So we’re still investigating this as the chief said, but it appears to just be a single-vehicle straightaway crash. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

They say there’s no evidence at this time to suspect impaired driving.

7News will bring you more details as soon as they’re available.