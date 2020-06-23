Portable ice system still to be used at Wesbanco Arena

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- We may be unclear when the Wheeling Nailers will play this season, but we do know they’ll be using the portable ice system again.



Just before the start of the 2019-2020 hockey season the staff at Wesbanco Arena, discovered that a major part of the ice-making system was no longer working.



A portable system was then brought in which allowed the regular season to start on time.



However, when the season was cut short due to COVID 19, it left plans for a more permanent system up in the air.



Wesbanco Arena Executive Director Denny Magurder says whenever the season begins, the portable system will be in place.

The ice as we know is good quality ice. It is certainly going to be the modular ice system this year. I don’t know when we are going to make ice, which is going to depend on the trickle-down effect from the NHL. We are not sure when the Nailers season will begin whether it will be delayed or on time, again that’s in motion, it’s a fluid thing Executive Director Denny Magurder

The portable system is said to be similar to systems used in the NHL Winter Classic Series.