WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Possible rate increases for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power warranted a public hearing in Ohio County.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have requested $650 million from the West Virginia Public Service Commission, which would be an approximate $29 increase per month if granted these funds.

The purpose of the hearing was to get a sense of how the public feels about the impact this rate increase will have on them before the evidentiary hearing in Charleston on September 5th.

There, the Public Service Commission will listen to the parties present their evidence and cross-examine, before deciding how much, if any, rate increase to grant.

”We have to balance the interests of the utility, the ratepayer and the state’s economy as a whole. So, we have to look at all that and it’s a balancing act. It’s important that utilities be strong and in order to be strong, they have to cover their expenses. It’s also important that we consider that ratepayers have a limited amount of money. Then we have to think of the state’s economy as a whole. Utilities are big, big taxpayers.” Charlotte Lane – Chairman, West Virginia Public Service Commission

Generally, the PSC is hearing one year at a time, but due to complicated reports questioning whether APCO and Wheeling Power were prudent in all of their fuel costs, they have had hearings in 2021 and 2022, as well.

No one from the public spoke out at this hearing, but they still encourage residents to submit their comments online at Public Service Commission of West Virginia (state.wv.us) before the next hearing on September 5th.

So far, around 340 letters have been submitted and the majority are opposed to the rate increase.