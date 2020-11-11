Potential vaccine makes positive impact on Stock Market

This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Throughout the pandemic, the stock market has seen record lows and record highs.

In March, DOW Jones Industrial was down 35%– the worst one month loss in their history.

But recently– even through the COVID spikes– the market has been up

This week DOW is up 1,000 points but it’s no coincidence.

According to Financial Expert, Jason Haswell, the stock market hates uncertainty and the recent news with a potential vaccine helped clear some of that up.

Haswell says the potential vaccine gives some hope for an open economy.