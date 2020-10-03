Prediction for peak colors of fall peeking at Oglebay’s money maker

Legend has it, we’ll see all the trees dressed in their best come three weeks from now.

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — The countdown is on for the Northern Panhandle’s peak color and a map released by West Virginia Tourism might have some fall chasers already on the move throughout the mountain state trying to get the best shots.

West Virginia’s 2020 Fall Foliage Map released by WV Tourism

I would expect our peak color to be mid to late October after a very hot and dry summer. Doctor Dave Walker, 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist

This is a good time to come and see Wheeling. Mid October… And then you get ready for November and December. The Festival of Lights will be here. So, it’s going to be a great time for use to come back. Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of Visit Wheeling

Every year people trek from all over to watch the leaves change… But this year even more so.

This is a big deal. Especially with the pandemic where people are looking for escapes and less people. There’s not really a lot of crowds you’re going to run into looking at the leaves in the woods or driving along Route 2. Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of Visit Wheeling

Fall favorites, like the Oglebay Fest have been canceled. So, the hope is this map will have people driving into town and maybe staying around for dinner.

In three weeks the leaves will no longer be green.

But how can we predict color like we do weather?

The higher you go up, the earlier your leaves change color and the later spring arrives. Snowshoe, Beckley, Bloomfield; They’re at higher elevations and they’re getting almost peak color as we speak. Doctor Dave Walker, 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist

So, what colors can we expect?

Maple leaves have those beautiful orange colors. We have a lot of oak trees around here, which is usually a darker, more reddish-brown color. Doctor Dave Walker, 7NEWS Chief Meteorologist

Visit Wheeling is looking to get back on their feet ushered in by the changing of the leaves…and some more colorful displays a couple weeks after that, as Oglebay’s lights officially come on November 5th. Buses will still be caravanning people, but adjustments are catering to those in their cars.

Stations you can get out on this 6-mile journey through Oglebay. Have some refreshments. There’s not going to be huge crowds. You can do it individually and safety precautions will be in place. But there will be live music attached to some of these displays so you’re going to want to get out of your car. Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of Visit Wheeling

Anticipating holiday traffic, an agreement between Oglebay and the state has made it so I-70 construction will be on pause for the over two months Festival of Lights is on.