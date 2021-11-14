Preparing your child for the COVID-19 vaccine, “be honest.”

Andre Mattus, right, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center, gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Amar Gunderson, 6 1/2, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) With the COVID-19 vaccination recently expanded to children as young as 5 years old, you might be thinking about taking your child to get vaccinated.

Officials say this kid-size doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer will help kids resume school and other activities safely.

Some children may become nervous or experience stress when the time comes to get vaccinated. So, how can you keep your child calm and ease their nerves? Administrator, Howard Gamble with the Ohio County Health Department has some recommendations on how to prepare your child for that moment.

If you are going to take a small child, 5-11 to get vaccinated for COVID, treat it just like any other doctor’s appointment. The whole process is going to take about twenty-five minutes. That registration, the vaccine, and waiting fifteen minutes. We do advise do not feed them or give them all kinds of treats to coax them into getting to the appointment, wait for that afterwards. One, if a child has a little bit of built-up anxiety that could result in getting sick even before they get to the vaccine area. So, for parents, be honest. This is what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. Howard Gamble, Administrator for Ohio County Health Department

The child vaccine is completely free.

The Ohio County Health Department vaccination center is open for walk-ins five days a week from 9-4 p.m. and is located at the Highlands.