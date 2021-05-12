Pro Act supporters put pressure on US Senators to push back for American workers

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Pro Act supporters are calling on US Senators to get on board with something they believe in: protecting the right to organize.

Many rallied today, alongside union members, labor leaders, and activists.

They call it one of the most progressive and sweeping pro-union legislations we’ve seen in our lifetime.

What they hope to do isn’t just to pressure elective officials to vote for Pro Act but to also educate West Virginians, and supporter Jenny Craig says the timing of this comes not a moment too soon.

“This comes at a time where we really need to push back and fight for American workers, especially in West Virginia. We want to spread the word about what the Pro Act is, and why this legislation is so important for working families.” Jenny Craig, Pro-Act Supporter

If the Pro Act does pass, Craig believes it’ll give workers more power to negotiate and fight for a fair contract, livable wages, and affordable healthcare.

Craig also says they have Senator Joe Manchin’s supports but still need Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s.