Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The bulls are back, and we don’t mean the ones from Chicago.

The PBR Bull Riding Tour is stampeding back to the Friendly City for the eighth time.

WesBanco Arena will be converted into a rodeo on March 18th and 19th, with riders hanging on for a chance to make the 2022 World Finals.

Michael Lane has traveled to all 50 states as a bovine athlete, having started riding his family’s sheep at four years old.

Despite his experience, he says the animals still keep him on his toes.

“When the chute comes open and the cowboy nods their head, nobody knows what’s going to happen. So that’s always really cool, we same time, the fans in the seats and us as the spectators, we all find that moment out.” Michael Lane, Professional Bull Rider

It’s his fifth time in Wheeling, and he says his favorite part is getting some fresh air by the Ohio River before stepping into his boots.

You can get tickets to the man vs. beast spectacular here.