WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is hosting their 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, September 21 at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Wheeling Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More than 17 local schools will be bringing more than 500 students interested in learning about a career in the building and construction trades. Students will have an opportunity to speak with trade representatives and gain an understanding of hands-on experiences of a construction apprentice.

The community will have an opportunity to come check out the fair on Tuesday September 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling Project BEST at (304) 214-9800 or at the website www.projectbest.com.

For more information contact Project BEST at (304) 214-9800.