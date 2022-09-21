WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Is your son or daughter interested in building homes or maybe they may have even expressed a desire to get trained in a construction trade once they graduate?

Well, if that is the case, then there’s a great chance they joined other classmates and upper classmen from 17 area high schools Wednesday to learn more about a possible career in the construction trade industry.

Project BEST hosted the 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink.

More than 500 students had the opportunity to meet trade representatives to gain a better understanding of the kind of training they would get as a construction apprentice.

Event organizers say students received a hands-on learning lesson providing them with a sneak peek of what this type of trade would actually look like in the real world.

We’re are hoping that kids find interest in one of the trades because not all kids want to go to college. Some kids are in college, but when they’re done they want to come back and get into the trades. They get a hands-on experience here today that gives them a snapshot down the road that they want to be in the trades. Doug Giffin, Pres. IBEW Local 141

On Tuesday night, community members had the opportunity to come and check out the career and job fair for themselves just in case they are also interested in starting a new career in the trade industry.