WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is betting on Ohio Valley construction workers…and they’re on the road to prove it.

They held their luncheon for community leaders in Ohio County today at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

In previous months they’ve held meetings in Harrison, Hancock, Marshall and Belmont Counties, all to connect tradesmen with those who can use their services.

The group was previously known for their breakfasts every December, but wanted to show off their potential in a smaller community setting.

We believe that through using a BEST contractor, you can have your project done on time, on budget, and with skilled, trained, qualified workers, a skilled and trained workforce that is drug-free. So they have the training they need to do the job effectively and efficiently. Erikka Storch, Executive Director, Project BEST

Last month the cooperative held their career fair, which drew more than 550 students from 20 high schools.

Storch says it was a chance for kids to put their hard hats on long before entering their future trades.