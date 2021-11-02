Proposed parking garage on Market Street in Wheeling steps closer to becoming a reality

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-The proposed parking structure in downtown Wheeling is a step closer to becoming a reality, but it still has a ways to go.

Wheeling city council has unanimously voted to go ahead with the sale of bonds to fund it. The vote was 7-0.

The parking structure will take up the old Chase Bank building on 11th and Market Street. It’s all part of redeveloping the Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Building. It will have 10,000 square-feet of commercial and retail space on both sides of the street.

This project still has several steps to go with some bumps along the way. That includes the cost of the parking structure, which has gone up due to geo-technical issues.

But Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron believes it will be all worth it once it’s all done.

“I think people will be very pleased with the first floor commercial space, as well as the appearance of it, the functionality of it. We have an opportunity here, like I said, we still have a ways to go with that, but if all things fall in place, to completely transform a block of downtown Wheeling.” Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

The building for the construction project is currently out to bid. The overall costs of the project is around $16 million. But that number is subject to change.

Herron hopes competitive bidding will drive costs down.