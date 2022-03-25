WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Friends and family of Tyrone Thompson are demanding justice.

A group gathered outside the City building Friday morning to make their voices heard.

Thompson was shot and killed Saturday night on Wheeling Island and Police are investigating a possible act of self-defense.

Those close to Thompson are asking for more.

Thompson’s sister Tyrisha says, it’s unfair his life was taken and says her brother was the glue to her family.

She tells 7News he would do anything for anyone.

My brother was a diamond in the rough and didn’t get a chance to shine because his life was stolen from him. My brother had it rough. He grew up in the hood. You know, every adversity that could come at you has come at my brother. My brother was a good dude. He might have got in trouble but it was never his fault. It was just for hanging with the wrong people. He did not deserve this. He did not deserve this. He did not get his chance to shine because his life was taken from him. Tyrisha Thompson | Tyrone Thompson’s Sister

Wheeling PD says the investigation is not complete and they are still collecting and analyzing information and evidence.