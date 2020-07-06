PSA! Don’t run a marathon mid-day right now; ER seeing spike in heat-related cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Local emergency trauma officials are urging everyone to be safe in this heat.

Temperatures are staying in the 90s with no relief on the way.

With multiple days of elevated temperatures, the number of heat-related cases has also increased at Wheeling Hospital in comparison to previous summers.

Just walking outside, it feels like you could melt and working in these conditions is even more dangerous.

For those trying to tough it out, you may not even notice you’re being hurt by the heat, so this is a warning call to be on the lookout as more and more people are stopping into Wheeling Hospital’s ER.

Extremely busy. We’ve had a couple patients over the weekend with heat related complaints that we’ve had to treat with ED. If you start to feel faint, you get lightheaded, especially when you’re standing up. You know, as you progress, you may get some muscle cramps. If you start to get confusion, you’re really coming into what we call heat stroke. And those things are important to get treatment early because they can have fatal consequences. Heather Merkel, Director of Emergency and Trauma Services at Wheeling Hospital

Don’t forget the vitals. Water is your friend and seek shade!

Health experts remind this isn’t the time to run a marathon mid-day.

Take frequent breaks when outside and seek medical help if need be.