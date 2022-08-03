OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As mass shootings continue to grip our nation, many institutions are preparing for the ‘unthinkable,’ and our school systems are no exception.

That’s why Public Resource Officers from across the state do a training every year.

“We want to be proper and prepared in case something happens.” Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

“In light of all the events, West Virginia tries to stay pro-active in training law enforcement officers.” Corporal Derrick Miller, Logan Co. Sheriff’s Department

130 officers throughout the Mountain State are going through a ‘PRO Training.’ They’re all from different sheriff, city, and municipal departments.

The training itself is intensive.

“We train once a year. We meet up here for a weeklong training class.” Corporal Derrick Miller, Logan Co. Sheriff’s Department

They do a lot in that week. They sit through the ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ of being a resource officer, and even discuss handling children with autism.

The training also goes beyond the classroom for an active shooter drill.

These officers, along the Ohio County SWAT Team, reenact different ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios.

The training runs through the rest of the week, and by the end of it, these officers will be ready to go.

“It’s very important. Everybody here are in the schools, so they’re working with children on a daily basis from elementary school all the way through high school. They have to be able to recognize what’s going on. What this is about is taking care of the children. “ Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Once the training is done, each officer will be assigned to different schools throughout the state.