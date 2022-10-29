BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – At Church Alive’s ‘Pumpkins 2 Poinsettias’ Craft Fair, all the booths are set up for you to come be a kid, for the kids.

Around 45 vendors have come together and set up around Church Alive, selling everything you may need for the holiday season.

Halloweekend is off to a great start today!🎈🤡🦕

Church Alive’s Pumpkins 2 Pointsettas Craft Fair has all of the fun of being a kid to raise money FOR the youth of the Ohio Valley.



Clearly me and my new friends had no problem “clowning” around!😂



More tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️

The best part besides getting into the holiday spirit? All proceeds go towards Youth Alive and Ohio Valley Youth Community Outreach.

Member, Ashley Albert, says that they have had their goals in mind throughout the planning of this event.

“Our three words for Youth Alive is ‘Connect, Grow, and Go,’ and to connect with these kids, to grow in God, and to go out into the community and help others and just to help all of our youth of the Ohio Valley.” Ashley Albert – Youth Pastor’s Wife

Whether it was face painting, balloon animals, photos, or shopping, members of the community were connecting in all sorts of ways – not excluding four-legged friends from the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

Staff member, Wendy Neubauer says that because of this event, Mama and Sebastian’s adoptions are completely paid for, and it gives the shelter an opportunity for exposure and care.

Mama on left, Sebastian on right

”It’s a beautiful day outside and the cats and the dogs get all of the fresh air and get to roam around. We’ve been taking them out for walks and getting loved on.” Wendy Neubauer – Ohio County Animal Shelter Staff

Everyone could benefit from coming out, with the youth ministry teens ages 13 to 18 in mind.

”I love the youth,” said Albert. “It’s just something I’ve always loved to do is help out with that and just to see that we’re raising money for these kids of the Ohio Valley – It’s awesome. So, just blessed.”

If you didn’t get the chance to come out to today’s event, no worries. They are having their spring craft show on April 1 of next year.

Tables for the Spring Craft & Vendor Show can be purchased for $30 per space, which includes a 6-foot table and two chairs.

For more information, you can reach out to churchaliveevents@gmail.com.