OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Quaker Steak and Lube held their own early new years party for families as well!

It was the 8th year for their Countdown to Noon Year’s Eve celebration!

Families were able to come out, have a good meal, and share in the new year!

There was DJ Daner, a balloon drop, toasts, and bubble wrap for kiddo’s to enjoy!

Quaker Steak & Lube, Marketing Manager, Christine Thomas says this was an event to not just have fun but to bring your families together to ring in the new year!

“I think it’s great to have something for the kids to do, some kind of activity. People say there’s nothing to do, but there is always really is something to do in the Ohio Valley.” Christine Thomas – Marketing Manager at Quaker Steak & Lube

She says they to hope to have more families join them in the new year festivities next year!