OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Quaker Steak & Lube at the Highlands has set a special reserved table for the 13 service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday following terrorist attacks.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was claimed by Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group per Stars and Stripes.

These fallen heroes will forever remain in our memories.