Quaker Steak & Lube opens patio, brickyard to outdoor diners

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you have been waiting to sit down at a restaurant, you are about to get your chance to.

Quaker Steak and Lube at The Highlands is excited to welcome their customers back onto their patio, but things will look a bit different.

Menus will be disposable and condiments will be single use and social distancing will be a must!

Well, it was really exciting the first day back. We were so excited to have a little bit of normalcy back, but as you can see, there is very limiting seating. There’s very limited seating in here, but we are excited for next week because it’s really supposed to be nice out.

Christine Thomas, Marketing Manager

Quaker Steak and Lube will also be opening the brick yard.

To meet guidelines, they will be opening all garage doors and turning off their H-VAC systems. However, these dinning options will be weather permitting. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for hours.

Latest Posts: