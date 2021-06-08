Quaker Steak & Lube will host Hines & Friends to benefit Jaymison Redman

(WTRF) — This weekend Quaker Steak & Lube at the Highlands is hosting what has become an annual event.

The Hines and Friends fundraiser will take place this Sunday beginning at noon.

This year the event will benefit 10-year-old Jaymison Redman, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

Craft vendors will be on hand, along with a bounce house for the kids and live music.

Twenty percent of the days’ sales will go the family.

The original fundraiser, which took place seven years ago, was to benefit Hines Rotriga, who was diagnosed with neuro-blastoma at the age of two. After years of treatment and millions of prayers, Hines has shown no evidence of disease over the past several years. The event has been continued in his name.