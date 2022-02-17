WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)-It’s no secret Wheeling Health Right has been making miracles happen in our Valley, including those underserved, and one group of faith leaders isn’t letting that go unnoticed.

Thursday night, people of all faiths prayed over Wheeling Health Right. They especially prayed for all the clinic does for the working poor. That includes offering a licensed closed retail pharmacy, a dental clinic, and a special program that offers food for the chronically ill.

The Jewish and Christian community took part in the service, and Wheeling Health Right couldn’t be any more pleased with all the community support.

“It is really awesome. I never dreamed that it would blossom into this. She had this vision that we would bring the faith communities together and have them pray for us, have them make awareness about Health Right you maybe raise a little bit of money.” Kathie Brown, Wheeling Health right

“Wheeling is a very caring place. We are the Friendly City for a reason. I think the work that Wheeling Health Right was able to do with the support of congregations across the community, including us, is critical to making our city a better, healthier, safer place for all with whom we share it.” Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

This group raised over $100,000 for Wheeling Health Right. All of it is going towards patient care.

If you’d like to seek help from Wheeling Health Right yourself, just call (304) 233-9323.