Rabbi reflects on the lessons learned on Holocaust Remembrance Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Holocaust Remembrance Day is set aside to reflect on the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust at the hands of Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany.



Rabbi Joshua Lief of Temple Shalom says we’ve learned a compelling lesson, having seen how hatred managed to flourish and succeed.



“That it isn’t enough for good people to simply be good and sit on the sidelines,” Rabbi Lief noted.

“When we see unfairness, when we see violence, we have to rise to the challenge of defending not only our neighbor but also the stranger.”



Rabbi Lief says it isn’t enough to be “tolerant” of those who aren’t like us.



He says “tolerance” implies putting up with something you don’t like.



Lief says we need to be “accepting” of others, and value everyone’s unique differences.