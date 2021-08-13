Rachel’s on 16th celebrates 2 years, doubles ‘mug club’ donations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a big day for our neighbors in East Wheeling as Rachel’s on 16th celebrates two years in the community!

But it’s not just two years since opening their doors.

Jeramie and Rachel celebrate two years of their mug club where you buy a mug and get 50 cent refills but all of the proceeds benefit WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Department.

Something that hits Rachel close to home; they took care of her in 20-19 after her diagnosis with breast cancer. That inspired the mug club.

She just presented a check to the department yesterday.

Almost 15 hundred dollars were donated; more than double from last year.

They definitely helped me out in 2019 so it’s been kind of my personal goal to give back to the very department that helped me out through my struggles with breast cancer.

To see it grow considerably double in the second year, I was just really proud of her. Hahaha. I was just really proud because this is something she’s always wanted. So she got what she wanted.

The anniversary celebrations don’t stop there. All day long if you order at Rachel’s, you’ll be entered in a drawing.

Six customers will win a special gift specially made by Rachel.