WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Thanksgiving meal giveaway will continue for its third year at Rachel’s On 16th restaurant.

Owners Jeramie and Rachel will be preparing hot, delicious to-go meals to anyone in need. No income or residential verification is required.

Rachel’s on 16th employees will enjoy the day off with their families.

The restaurant is located at 88-16th Street in Wheeling. Meals will be available from noon until 4 p.m.