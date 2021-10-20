Rachel’s on 16th doing ‘Dine-to-Donate’ all week for Jaymison Redman

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- All this week you have a chance to get some good food for a good cause.

Our neighbors Rachel’s on 16th are doing a dine to donate for Jaymison Redmond, who’s currently battling a rare type of brain cancer.

Jaymison was in remission but unfortunately, his family recently found out he developed two new tumors in his brain.

The folks over at Rachel’s are donating 20 percent of this weeks sales to help his family out and say every little bit helps.

Even if it’s not a whole lot, just something to try and give back and just relieve them. Whether they use the money for medication. Whether they take the money to use on his feel good days to take him out to have fun. You know, anything the Redman family wants to do with this money im all for it. They are a realy really sweet family. He has a whole community backing him up. Rachel Alvarado | Rachel’s on 16th

You have the rest of the week until the 23rd to help out.

On top of the 20 percent proceeds from your orders, there’s also a donation bucket for Jaymison.

Also all the quarters from the gumball machine will be donated as well.