Racial Bias Training coming January for Wheeling city employees following public health crisis declaration

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Council has a plan in the works for addressing racism.

It’s been formed following Wheeling’s unanimous ‘yes’ vote declaring racism a public health crisis; becoming the first in the state with the objective to review all policies and eradicate any implicit or explicit racial bias among city staff.

But since October, it’s now been a matter of putting this new policy into action.

City employees are scheduled to have racial and inherent bias training beginning in the third week of January to span over the two-week period. Each training will be a one-day experience for all employees. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

I think it’s incredibly critical that we all work from a place of knowledge and understanding, and I’m grateful for your help in that matter. Rosemary Ketchum, Councilwoman, Ward 3

Herron says they’ve hired a national trainer out of a Columbus law firm will be the coach.

Once that is complete, ongoing training will be established to continue educating employees.