Randel Russell steps up to Ohio County Administrator

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Ohio County’s Administrator has had a busy couple of weeks in his new role.

Randal Russell is in his 16th day in the seat, and he’s certainly no stranger to Ohio County.

From construction to project management, Russell’s done a lot locally for the last 15 years, and, although he hasn’t been in the seat for long, he says it’s already been nonstop.

The County budget has already been approved, and they’re also working on a few projects at the Courthouse, not to mention the upcoming projects related to the American Rescue Relief money.

Meanwhile, Russell can’t wait for what’s ahead.

“I’m thrilled to death. This is something we’ve worked towards for the last five years. I’ve been here for quite sometime. I know the people. I know the buildings. I know the facilities. We hit the ground running.” Randel Russell, Ohio County administrator

On top of that, he’s also planning on re-invigorating the Wheeling-Ohio County Airport. He says it’s fallen off since the early 70s, and he’s working on reaching out to flight schools and educational institutions in the meantime.