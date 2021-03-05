Real estate agent helps those without a home

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The goal of a real estate agent is to help people from the community find and sell homes, but one agent was looking to give back to the community.

So, it just made sense to help those without a home..

David Robbins is an agent with Paull Associates in Wheeling. He wanted to help those in need, so he reached out to Jessica Rine of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

They put together two kits to help the homeless, containing items such as a sleeping bag, pillow and tent. Robbins donated the kit to the YSS Winter Freeze Shelter.

If you combine the harsh winter we had with the pandemic we are facing and you combine that to the hard times people are having, I think that if you can lend a hand and these great organizations are doing that. If we can reach out to these organizations and help in any way possible, I think it’s extremely valuable to our humanity. David Robbins, Real Estate Agent, Paull Associates

The ones that we haven’t got into housing or haven’t got into a place with a relative, they will be at least able to have some coverage, some shelter after we close. Betsy Bethel-McFarland, YSS Director of Communications

The Winter Freeze Shelter is set to close on March 15th