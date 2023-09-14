WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Physical health, independence, and an acknowledgement of life left to be lived.

All of these will be celebrated Saturday at JB Chambers Park on Saturday during YWCA Wheeling’s fifth GLOW event.

They invite those who have faced down addiction and their families to come speak on their new lives, and encourage those still working their way toward finding theirs.

The YWCA says commending recovery can mean recognizing a goal achieved, as well as the several journeys it sometimes takes to get there.

“Those who want their recovery and work on it, they do say that it is well worth it. It’s not an easy road and it’s definitely not a straight line from point A to point B. Sometimes there are people who come back two and three times and they finally have enough tools and strength and direction and focus and motivation by that time that they are ready to go.” Laura Albertini-Weigel, Director of Programming, YWCA

From 6 until 9 pm Saturday there will be child-friendly entertainment like cornhole, a DJ and of course glow sticks.

It’s also a 5K—but the YWCA says you don’t have to run to have fun.