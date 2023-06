WHEELING, W.Va. — The highly popular Red, White, & Brew event held at Centre Market has been delayed due to weather.

But don’t fret, it is only delayed, not canceled. The event is rescheduled for Friday, July 7, from 5-10:30 p.m.

There will still be live music, drinks, food, shopping, and if mother nature cooperates great weather

The street party is at 2200 Market Street Wheeling, West Virginia, 26003.

Make sure to keep an eye out on the Centre Market Events page for any other changes.