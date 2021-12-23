Reduce, reuse and recycle your way to a more sustainable holiday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The paper, the ribbons, the bows; wrapping, and then opening those holiday gifts means A LOT of paper.

Usually we throw it away, but can it be recycled?

So, here’s what you can and can’t recycle during your festivities.

Stuff the turkeys, stuff the stockings, but don’t stuff your trash cans. Rebecca Friend, Executive Director, Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

Instead, stuff the recycling bin.

From the presents to the holiday feast, some of the stuff you wrap and cook with can be recycled. So, as the festivities commence the Ohio County Solid Waste Authority says to check the bottoms of containers.

Have any plastics one and two? Bring them over.

Aluminum and bimetal cans, those are accepted too.

Don’t bring in the stuff that has the white lining in it because the white lining is unrecyclable for us. Rebecca Friend, Executive Director, Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

Plastic bags? They can be recycled too, just in this special container. If you’re bringing them to Ohio County, look for the smaller white bin.

In fact, recycling plastic bags has an extra incentive. Thanks to a partnership between the Solid Waste Authority, the Ohio County Virtual Lions Club and Trex for every 500 pounds of plastic bags recycled a bench will be donated to a park in the county.

Cardboard boxes from deliveries? Absolutely.

Also consider bringing books, magazines, newspapers and even junk mail.

What about the wrapping paper that is anxiously ripped off the gifts? Friend said be selective. Don’t bring any with foil, glitter or a waxy texture.

It’s gonna contaminate the whole entire batch that we’re trying to recycle, so we don’t want to do that. If it’s regular wrapping paper you can go ahead and bring that up or more sustainable things like the brown bag wrapping paper, that kind of thing, would be great. Rebecca Friend, Executive Director, Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

If you really want to give a sustainable gift try not to use wrapping paper at all.

Think about the gift that you’re giving. Maybe you’re giving kitchen supplies, so wrap it in kitchen towels and make it pretty so it’s something that the wrapping is actually functional after the gift is received. If you’re giving a makeup set look at an organizer for the individual. Rebecca Friend, Executive Director, Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

If recycling is at the top of your list this Christmas try to make sure that gift you’re wrapping is one your loved one will cherish and not just throw away.

The recycling is really truly the end of the loop. We really need to be thinking reducing, reusing, repurposing before we even get to recycling. Rebecca Friend, Executive Director, Ohio County Solid Waste Authority

Each county is slightly different with their recycling, so check the rules where you live.

The facility at The Highlands is open the following days:

Tuesdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Make sure you drop off during open hours only because if you don’t it could be considered illegal dumping. That is subject to fines.