Regard Recovery opens its first center in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A brand-new center, Regard Recovery, just opened its doors Monday in Wheeling, offering treatment for opioid use disorders.

This center in Elm Grove is the first location in West Virginia for the group.

They treat folks recovering from opioid addiction with both medication and counseling services.

Regard Recovery offers both inpatient and sober-living homes and they accept most major health plans.

The center says the biggest gap they see is getting someone into treatment right after an overdose. And this is where the COO says they can change the game here in Wheeling.

“So our medical director is an ER doctors with Wheeling Hospital. And so, he was the one who brought it to me. We had worked before on some other projects and said that he was seeing a need. There was a group that came into Wheeling Hospital and was looking to match up linking ER rooms with outpatient services specifically for substance abuse treatment. So, we got connected to each other and said they really needed a service they could refer to. So, we felt to fill the gap.” Brett McGennis, COO of Regard Recovery

Their commitment is that within 48 hours they will have an appointment for a patient to see a provider.

Their team is complete with a medical director, recruiter, and nurse practitioners.

They have treatment centers in Florida and are planning for 6 outpatient centers in Pennsylvania.

If this new option sounds like something you need, call 412-983-9849 to make an appointment.