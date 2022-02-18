Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – For two years now, the Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta has been absent from the Friendly City’s shores.

But even when the wood doesn’t hit the water, the boaters are doing as much good as ever.

Last year’s event was canceled because the river rose too high, but the pre-planning work didn’t go to waste.

Many of those who would have taken part got together and donated their registration fees to Easterseals.

That $5700 check was presented today—and gave a sunnier end to a stormy year.

We were floored. We were just so amazed and so flattered that they, in 15 years they understand our passion for Easterseals and they were willing to donate in that way. And it made a really, really hard year, it made it a lot better for us. Debbie Joseph, Co-director, Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta

The Regatta has partnered with Easterseals throughout its entire history.

In just 15 years, they’ve given over $100,000 to brighten the lives of those with disabilities.