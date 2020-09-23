Regional Economic Development Partnership Announces Retirement of President/CEO, Appoints New President/CEO and Executive Leadership Team

WHEELING, W.Va. – Regional Economic Development Partnership (RED) announced

today that Don Rigby is set to leave his position as the President/CEO on December 31, 2020

The board has named Josh Jefferson as the organization’s next President/CEO

and also elevated Craig O’Leary to Chief Operating Officer and Brian Komorowski to

Chief Financial Officer.

“I have enjoyed my twenty years as President/CEO of RED,” said Don Rigby. “Building

and growing an organization that has created thousands of jobs has been the most rewarding part of my career in economic development.”

Josh Jefferson joined RED in 2004 to help the organization’s growth in Marshall and

Wetzel counties. Josh worked hard to build strong relationships with both business and

governmental leadership. Additionally, he has led the organization’s efforts to upgrade

high-speed internet in Wetzel County. Craig O’Leary joined RED in 2000 he has been

the Program Director for the organization. Brian Komorowski has been with the organization since 1997 he previously held the title of Finance Director.

“Our organization has a rich history of success and the newly formed executive team of

Craig O’Leary and Brian Komorowski, along with our entire RED organization, are positioned to continue that tradition. While the current economic environment is certainly

challenged, we are committed to assisting through this difficult test to forge a path toward the significant opportunities that lie ahead,” Jefferson commented. “I also thank

Don Rigby for the mentorship that he has provided me.”

“The Board of Directors thanks Don Rigby for his years of service and his leadership to

build a world-class economic development agency. It is amazing to see the number of

projects and successes achieved under the leadership of Don,” continued John Culler,

Chairman of the RED Board of Directors. “The board is pleased with our selection of

Josh Jefferson as the next President/CEO. In his career with RED, Josh has met every

challenge that has come his way.”