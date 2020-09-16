Rehabilitation Center continues to help community through pandemic

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — It’s National Rehabilitation Awareness Week and one community funded group on National Road specializes in just that.

For the past 45-years Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has held their telethon this week but due to the pandemic, this is the first year without it.

But services are still pressing on, as director Dr. Ellen Kitts, with 30 years under her belt, is continuing to meet with about eight patients a day. The ability to learn lost skills can be done in these sensory spaces.

Hundreds throughout the Ohio Valley are learning how to formulate sentences, how to crawl-walk-stand, button a shirt, or even write a letter. And the care is unique; The center harbors the only pediatric Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation physicians in the region.

To come to such a small community was very rare; most everybody is at a big university. But it’s the community support. You’d ask for help in the class or therapy and they’d be there. You’d ask for financial donations because they needed it and they’d be there. We might need refreshments, and they’d come again and again. That’s one of the reasons I came, and one of the reasons I’m still here. Dr. Ellen Kitts, Medical Director, PM&R Specialist at Easterseals

While this National Rehabilitation Awareness Week looks different from years past, Easterseals is showing people that those with disabilities are capable of some much.

If you would like to get in contact with the non-profit, call 304-242-1390.