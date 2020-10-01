Remaining contents of OVMC are being auctioned off

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The remaining content in the former Ohio Valley Medical Center are currently being auctioned off.

This is an online auction only.

To bid on any items, you will need to go to Frioauction.com and click on upcoming auctions and scroll down and then click “HOSPITAL LIQUIDATION THE FORMER OVMC HOSPITAL”

The auction has already started but it will close on October 12 at 10 am.

Those who win on their bid will need to pick up the item on October 18 between 9 AM- 5 PM.

For more information you can contact (304) 233-3168