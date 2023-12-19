Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – 7NEWS is your Local Election Headquarters. Congressman and Senate candidate Alex Mooney made a campaign stop in Wheeling on Tuesday for an economic roundtable.

He met with local business owners and officials to hear their thoughts on how to continue the area’s economic revival.

Representative Mooney tells us that Wheeling has a lot going for it, from good hospitals, to great tourism thanks to Oglebay, and much more.

He says that stops like this allow him to learn directly from voters about what’s happening on the ground, and how he can help as a member of the Federal government.

“Really, it’s more how the Federal government can help, or not get in the way. Oftentimes it’s just a matter of, there’s a regulation that’s coming down from the Federal government that is preventing a project from going through. I need to know about that so I can help champion or preventing that from stopping a development. So it’s not just about what the Federal government can do but what the Federal government can not do to get in the way of a development.” Rep. Alexy Mooney – R-WV, Running for U.S. Senate

Mooney is running against Governor Jim Justice in the Republican primary for Senator Joe Manchin’s seat.

That election will take place on May 14th of 2024.