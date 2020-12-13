Report finds West Virginia’s infrastructure in poor condition; Sen. Capito responds

Charleston, West Virginia (WTRF)- One report finds West Virginia’s infrastructure isn’t in good condition, but Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) believes help is on the way.

That’s according to the First-Ever Infrastructure Report Card. The state got a “D”.

Capito even points out we have one of the most deficient bridges in the country in our state, but she says this doesn’t mean they’re falling down… just that they need repair and attention.

Capito believes this is critical.

“We can always do better, and we will do better, but it takes time and money and good planning. I think, in conjunction with the state, I think, good planning is there. It’s just the dollars need to follow.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R), West Virginia

Capito is chairing the environmental and public works committee and says she’ll be pushing for a new highway bill. This is what she says should get us our money for our infrastructure, especially our bridges.

Even Capito recognizes some issues we have with our bridges here in Wheeling.

She also has plans for a broadband expansion bill.