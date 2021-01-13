Reports of a structure fire in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF)- The reported fire in Bethlehem turned out to be a “stubborn chimney fire” according to authorities.
Crews were called to 24 Chapel Road in Bethlehem; crews included Mozart, Bethlehem and Stone Church VFD.
by: Steven Ruffing, Taylor LongPosted: / Updated:
BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF)- The reported fire in Bethlehem turned out to be a “stubborn chimney fire” according to authorities.
Crews were called to 24 Chapel Road in Bethlehem; crews included Mozart, Bethlehem and Stone Church VFD.