Reports of a structure fire in Bethlehem

Ohio County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF)- The reported fire in Bethlehem turned out to be a “stubborn chimney fire” according to authorities.

Crews were called to 24 Chapel Road in Bethlehem; crews included Mozart, Bethlehem and Stone Church VFD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter