WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The normally green Ritchie Elementary Hornets were decked in blue Thursday, after students excelled on their standardized tests with flying colors.

Last year’s 3rd through 5th grade students earned a ‘blue’ score on reading and math in West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment.

That means they did extremely well—with more than 80 percent of third and fourth graders shown to have mastered the material.

So principal John Jorden rolled out the blue carpet for them.

Teachers took their students to a high-energy assembly to celebrate acing their report card.

The reaction from the kids has been great. All the students are wearing their blue today, as well as the staff. John Jorden, Principal, Ritchie Elementary School

They’re all so excited. We put in so much work as teachers, you know, you don’t what’s going to come out. They’re students, and we all have our good and bad days, and to see that we could all come together and have a great day on those days, and it shows. Brackin Fish, 3rd grade teacher

At the end of the day, Principal Jorden led the students in chanting the school motto: ‘Ritchie is the Name, Learning Is Our Game.’