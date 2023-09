OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Route 40 in the Valley Grove section of Ohio County is now reopened following a truck crash Tuesday afternoon.

HAPPENING NOW🚨: A truck in Valley Grove veered off of Route 40 in front of the Firehouse and landed on top of a gas line. No one was injured and Route 40 is open now after being shut down for a short period of time. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/4BrW4HlyMh — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) September 12, 2023

A truck veered off of Route 40 near the Valley Grove Fire Department building and landed atop a gas line.

Units on the scene included Bethlehem Fire Department, Ohio County EMA and Middle Creek Garage.