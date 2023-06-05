The 48th Anniversary Rocky Horror Picture Show Tour is coming to Wheeling.

On Sunday, October 8, The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 48th Anniversary Spectacular will hit The Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

The event is expected to have the original ‘Magenta’ Patricia Quinn for a screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast and audience participation.

There will also be a costume contest.

You can get exclusive tickets to the V.I.P. Meet & Greet to meet Patricia Quinn herself, have a personal photo opportunity, & get an autograph.

More information on the event can be found here.