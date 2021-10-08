Rodeo bringing a bit of the Lone Star State to WesBanco Arena

Ohio County

by: Colin Roose

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – WesBanco Arena is saddling up for a rough-and-tumble weekend.

The usual ice rink will be replaced with dirt for a rodeo that’s set to pack the stands tonight and tomorrow.

It’s part of the Professional Bull Riders’ tour around the country, thrilling audiences with how long they can stay on a wild bull.

Not only that—it’s luck of the draw which animal the contestants get to ride.

Those we talked to say it’s the ‘best show on dirt.’

My favorite part is actually, man, riding bulls and being able to let the Lord shine through me and just meeting new fans, that’s kind of the awesome deal about it.

Bryan Titman, Professional Bull Rider

He promises that if you show up tonight, you won’t leave the edge of your seat—and that it’s the excitement of the crowd that keeps him and his opponents going.

Now in case you’re wondering—they actually did have to move in all that dirt themselves.

The first riders will take the reins at 8 o’clock tonight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter