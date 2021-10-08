Rodeo bringing a bit of the Lone Star State to WesBanco Arena

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – WesBanco Arena is saddling up for a rough-and-tumble weekend.

The usual ice rink will be replaced with dirt for a rodeo that’s set to pack the stands tonight and tomorrow.

It’s part of the Professional Bull Riders’ tour around the country, thrilling audiences with how long they can stay on a wild bull.

Not only that—it’s luck of the draw which animal the contestants get to ride.

Those we talked to say it’s the ‘best show on dirt.’

My favorite part is actually, man, riding bulls and being able to let the Lord shine through me and just meeting new fans, that’s kind of the awesome deal about it. Bryan Titman, Professional Bull Rider

He promises that if you show up tonight, you won’t leave the edge of your seat—and that it’s the excitement of the crowd that keeps him and his opponents going.

Now in case you’re wondering—they actually did have to move in all that dirt themselves.

The first riders will take the reins at 8 o’clock tonight.